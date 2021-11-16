ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota bans critical race theory in schools

By Jeremiah Poff
 5 days ago

T he governor of North Dakota signed a bill last week that bans critical race theory in public schools, making the state the latest to ban the controversial theory amid a nationwide push.

House Bill 1508 was signed into law last week by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and requires that public school curriculum “is factual, objective, and aligned to the kindergarten through grade twelve state content standards.”

“A school district or public school may not include instruction relating to critical race theory in any portion of the district’s required curriculum,” the bill reads, before defining critical race theory as “the theory that racism is not merely the product of learned individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systemically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality.”

North Dakota joins a number of other states, including Texas, Arizona, Georgia, and Florida, that have banned critical race theory over concerns that teaching it promotes racial division. Liberal activists and Democratic politicians claim it isn’t taught in public schools despite evidence to the contrary .

The issue of critical race theory in schools has contributed to a nationwide movement of parents demanding increased transparency and accountability from schools and school boards. A number of school board candidates nationwide won elections earlier this month on platforms calling for the theory to be banned.

