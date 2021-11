Eugene Porter has worked with more than 500 people as a personal trainer since opening his S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness at 407 Halifax St. in Emporia in 2016. He’s currently working with a woman that was told she would never have feeling in her limbs from her left knee down to her foot. On Tuesday, she left the gym walking without her wheelchair. Porter assisted her to a vehicle. She now has feeling in her lower limbs. She has a long way to go, but she has not given up on life.

6 DAYS AGO