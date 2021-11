Hello Manistee County! Boy, the weather has really kept me on my toes this week. I am not sure what comes next. I am afraid it is going to actually snow. We have so many leaves on our block and we all have been running in several directions at my house, we just haven’t gotten to them yet. I hope it holds off for at least a week or two.

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO