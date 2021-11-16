Report: Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group closing in on deal to buy NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin

BOSTON — Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, is in “advanced talks” to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ reports the deal could be done by the end of the week. The impending terms were not disclosed.

The Penguins are currently owned by former NHL Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux, who played for the Penguins for his entire career. He became owner in 1999.

John Henry is one of the founders of Fenway Sports Group and he has been its principal owner since its was created in 2001.

