ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group closing in on deal to buy NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvhQt_0cybHDve00
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin

BOSTON — Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, is in “advanced talks” to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ reports the deal could be done by the end of the week. The impending terms were not disclosed.

The Penguins are currently owned by former NHL Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux, who played for the Penguins for his entire career. He became owner in 1999.

John Henry is one of the founders of Fenway Sports Group and he has been its principal owner since its was created in 2001.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Here's why J.D. Martinez reportedly didn't opt out of his deal with Red Sox

Ahead of Sunday's deadline to do so, Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez has reportedly decided not to opt out of the final year of his contract with the team. The 34-year-old slugger, who led Major League Baseball with 42 doubles in 2021, will earn $19.375 million in the final season of a five-year, $110 million pact he originally signed with Boston prior to the 2018 season.
MLB
WILX-TV

Red Sox Owners Seeking to Buy Penguins

BOSTON (AP) - The owners of the Boston Red Sox are in talks to buy the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed today that Fenway Sports Group has been working on a deal for the professional hockey club. Kennedy declined to elaborate on the terms of the deal. Sportico valued the Penguins last month at $845 million. FSG owns the Red Sox and Liverpool FC of the Premier League and is partners in the RFK Racing NASCAR team. The sports conglomerate has been looking to add another major sports franchise to its portfolio.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sources: Penguins in ‘advanced talks’ to sell team to Fenway Sports Group

The Penguins ownership group is engaged in “advanced talks” to sell the National Hockey League team to Fenway Sports Group, multiple sources told the Post-Gazette on Tuesday. Ron Burkle, who teamed with franchise icon Mario Lemieux to purchase the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, intends to sell his controlling...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Sports Group#Cox Media Group#The Boston Red Sox#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Nhl Hall#Boston 25 News
NESN

What Noah Syndergaard’s Reported Deal With Angels Means For Red Sox

Noah Syndergaard probably wasn’t a great option for the Red Sox in free agency, as Boston might prefer a safer source of innings alongside the likes of Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta in 2022. But Syndergaard reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles...
MLB
FanSided

Fenway Sports Group Penguins interest: How much are they worth?

Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C., is expanding their reach into NHL with reported interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pittsburgh Penguins currently sit near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, ranking only above the New York Islanders with their 5-6 record. Dubbed this...
NHL
101.9 The Rock

Boston Red Sox Ownership Group To Buy NHL Franchise

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), led by Boston Red Sox Principal owner John Henry, is finalizing a deal to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins. FSG board members are expected to give final approval to the purchase later this week. This move...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
dkpittsburghsports.com

How Fenway Group built a sports empire, soon possibly to include Penguins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a man who exorcized the Curse of the Bambino in Boston and ended a 30-year English Premier League title drought in Liverpool, John W. Henry has little to say for himself. Some sports owners crave the spotlight, making themselves visible to the public and available to...
ECONOMY
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Malkin Update, Boston Unhappy Fenway Buying Penguins

Thursday is the day the Pittsburgh Penguins are to be sold to the Fenway Group, so expect the official headlines in the next day or so. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan gave the most comprehensive update on Evgeni Malkin to date. We examined the Penguins most pressing roster needs, there is real concern and trouble with the New York Islanders, and the Montreal Canadiens are hunting for a defenseman on the NHL trade market.
NHL
PensBurgh

Fenway Sports Group board approves purchase of Penguins

Another step in the process involving the potential sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been hurdled, as the Fenway Sports Group’s board has reportedly approved the purchase of the franchise. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Boston-based group’s board unanimously approved the purchase. KDKA-TV investigator Andy Sheehan reports that the...
NHL
theScore

Report: Fenway Sports Group sought MLSE merger before pursuing Pens

Fenway Sports Group previously explored the possibility of joining forces with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. At least one year ago, the entity that operates MLB's Boston Red Sox and the Premier League's Liverpool inquired about a merger with MLSE before ultimately going after the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Red Sox Pick Up Alex Cora’s Club Options For 2023, 2024

BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora isn’t going anywhere. The Red Sox exercised two club options on their manager, picking up Cora’s contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team announced Monday. Cora, 46, owns a 284-202 record over his three seasons on the Boston bench. The Red Sox have had a winning record in each of Cora’s three season, setting a franchise record with 108 wins and  World Series title in 2018. Among the 19 skippers to manage at least 400 games with the Red Sox, Cora’s .584 winning percentage is the highest of them all. “I am beyond grateful for this...
MLB
Sportico

Disney Shows Sports Betting Ambitions in Seeking Multibillion-Dollar Deals

The Walt Disney Co. is taking a gamble on sports betting. The Hollywood Reporter reports the entertainment giant, notoriously conservative when it comes to protecting its brand, will use ESPN as its entry point into the fast-growing sector. “Given our reach and scale, we have the potential to partner with third parties in this space in a very meaningful way,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek told analysts during a Nov. 10 earnings call. The decision to pursue a multibillion-dollar betting deal is something of a strategic pivot for the company, which for years said that the only role sports betting had at ESPN...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy