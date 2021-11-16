ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of...

www.sacbee.com

Sacramento Bee

Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three...
Miami Herald

Convey: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Convey Holding Parent Inc. (CNVY) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.7 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. The health plan management software provider posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period. Convey expects...
Miami Herald

TherapeuticsMD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its third quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
