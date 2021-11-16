Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three...
Convey Holding Parent Inc. (CNVY) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.7 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. The health plan management software provider posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period. Convey expects...
TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its third quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.
Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest on Friday sold 26,932 shares — estimated to be worth $30.62 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), booking more profit in the electric vehicle stock as it continues to rise after recently joining the $1 trillion market capitalization club. Tesla shares, which have...
Monday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Adobe, Anheuser-Busch, Baker Hughes, Chevron, Eli Lilly, Halliburton, Home Depot, Intuit, Microsoft, Robinhood Markets, Shopify, Sirius XM, Southwest Airlines and Walmart.
CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Wall Street closed out a week of choppy trading with stocks mostly lower Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points.
With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
Since he became SEIU Local 1000’s president in June, Richard Louis Brown has used his union credit card at a French launderer and a medical clinic specializing in weight loss, according to statements he posted online last week. While the laundry and medical spending don’t make up a large sum...
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes ticked higher in October, marking their strongest annual pace since January even as competition for relatively few properties on the market pushed prices higher.
Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
The median price per square foot for a home in West Sacramento in the past week was $313. That’s $29 less than the Yolo County median. The most expensive community in Yolo County is Davis, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $434. The best...
Comments / 0