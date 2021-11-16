Car wreck closes I-55 near Mallory
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, an automobile accident on Interstate 55 near Mallory and Third Street has caused a traffic backup.
Correction: The southbound lanes are partially closed.
Visit Tennessee Department of Transportation Smartway to view a live video feed.
Crews are on the scene responding, but traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate or through a single lane.
WREG will update as more information becomes available.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0