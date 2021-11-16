ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Car wreck closes I-55 near Mallory

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, an automobile accident on Interstate 55 near Mallory and Third Street has caused a traffic backup.

Correction: The southbound lanes are partially closed.

Visit Tennessee Department of Transportation Smartway to view a live video feed.

Crews are on the scene responding, but traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate or through a single lane.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

