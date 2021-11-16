ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

More than 44,000 Washington children ages 5-11 have first dose of COVID vaccine

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmDcv_0cybGURI00

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than 44,000 Washington children ages 5-11 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington State Department of Health said that number was last updated on November 13 and the state is working to make that data available on their online dashboard.

It has only been two weeks since U.S. health officials approved Pfizer’s kid-size shot for this younger age group. Children ages 12-17 have been approved for the vaccine for several months.

The latest data show 49.9 percent of Washington children ages 12-15 and 56.7 percent of children ages 16-17 are fully vaccinated.

Washington’s vaccine data can be found here .

RELATED: Washington health leaders say COVID-19 cases in children remain high

READ: DOH: Fewer kids in Washington are getting the flu vaccine this year

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to book an appointment for your COVID-19 booster

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccine types are now available for everyone 18 and older in Washington and Idaho. The expansion comes after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, as well as the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Need your COVID vaccine card? The Washington Dept. of Health can send it straight to your phone

OLYMPIA, Wash. – More people are getting vaccinated and more places are requiring proof of it. Instead of having to carry around a vaccine card and risk losing it, the Washington Department of Health is rolling out what’s called “WA Verify.” It’s a system that will allow people to put their information in and get a QR code with their COVID-19 immunization record by email or phone. This will then allow event organizers or business owners to scan it to see a person’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination. It will show your name, date of birth, which vaccine you received and when.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane mayor expands Small Business Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Shopping local for the people on your holiday list just got a little easier. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced on Nov. 20 she was extending Small Business Saturday to include more weekends of the holiday season. Typically, Small Business Saturday is held the weekend after Thanksgiving. It’s when...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

At-home, rapid COVID tests now available in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — Self-administered rapid COVID-19 tests are now available in Spokane County. The “Say Yes! COVID Test” is meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy by allowing people to test at home. Spokane County residents can order the testing kits online for free home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho farmers begin applying for permits to grow hemp

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture launched its online application system for would-be hemp growers early last week, and applications are beginning to trickle in. Nineteen hemp producer and handler applications have been entered since the system went live Nov. 8, The Times-News reported Wednesday.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How money from Biden’s infrastructure bill will be used in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than $1 trillion is going to transportation needs throughout the country, including right here in the Inland Northwest.  President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act on Monday, which will be used to improve highways, bridges and roads.  READ: Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd The Washington State Department of Transportation says...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
1K+
Followers
577
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy