‘Thank you for saving my country’: Bay Minette Elementary School students send thank you letters to veterans

BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Several veterans in Bay Minette received personal letters of appreciation thanks to the students in Cathy Phillips’s third-grade class at Bay Minette Elementary School.

The students wrote friendly letters to veterans, integrating the week’s lesson of context clues. The letters were then shared with those attending the annual Veterans Day breakfast at John F. Rhodes Civic Center, as well as distributed to veterans participating in the annual parade.



















Phillips said she spoke to several veterans who were very touched by the caring sentiments, including in the personal notes.

The third graders expressed their appreciation of veterans, with some including sentiments such as “thank you for saving my country” and “I would like to be like you and save the world. I would not surrender and I would work hard like you. Make sure you keep going. Do not give up. Thank you for everything you do.”

