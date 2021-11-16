ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

‘Thank you for saving my country’: Bay Minette Elementary School students send thank you letters to veterans

By Carey Cox
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Several veterans in Bay Minette received personal letters of appreciation thanks to the students in Cathy Phillips’s third-grade class at Bay Minette Elementary School.

Bay Minette Police surprise veterans with donations

The students wrote friendly letters to veterans, integrating the week’s lesson of context clues. The letters were then shared with those attending the annual Veterans Day breakfast at John F. Rhodes Civic Center, as well as distributed to veterans participating in the annual parade.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4Oev_0cybGMci00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtL9C_0cybGMci00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2hDK_0cybGMci00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQdLJ_0cybGMci00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QoCV_0cybGMci00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWX4F_0cybGMci00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1Vrb_0cybGMci00

Phillips said she spoke to several veterans who were very touched by the caring sentiments, including in the personal notes.

The third graders expressed their appreciation of veterans, with some including sentiments such as “thank you for saving my country” and “I would like to be like you and save the world. I would not surrender and I would work hard like you. Make sure you keep going. Do not give up. Thank you for everything you do.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Prichard Fire-Rescue hosting toy drive event

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Fire-Rescue is hosting their annual Christmas Angel Toy Drive till Dec. 10 in Prichard.  Prichard residents are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys at: Prichard Central Fire Station one at 303 West Turner Road in Prichard  High Point Fire Station three at 4446 High Point Blvd. in Eight […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Thanksgiving meals provided for Pensacola and Mobile residents

MOBILE, COUNTY Ala. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission is providing Thanksgiving meals for residents in Mobile and Pensacola. Event organizers hope to give away 5,000 meals to homeless residents and those in need.  Meals will be handed out on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day, with the exception of one event. Meals will be handed out on […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Family of shooting victim turns tragedy into community outreach

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG )– One Mobile family is using their tragedy and turning it into hope after their son was shot and killed this year. Harold Jordan III’s family decided to take a senseless act of violence and turn it into something positive by hosting a turkey drive in his memory. Harold was shot and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Food distribution event to give away 20,000 pounds of food in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Achieve Academy of Escambia is hosting a food distribution event Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. in Pensacola.  The event will give away an estimated 20,000 pounds worth of food to those in need.  Volunteers from the Achieve Academy of Escambia, Jubilee Church, NAACP, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Thoroughly Immersed […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy