Hudson, OH

Hudson mayor ‘aided, abetted and incited’ violent threats against school board over baseless child porn claim, but will not face charges, prosecutor finds

By Cory Shaffer, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert will not face charges for baseless claims that Hudson school board members were peddling child pornography, even though the claims incited hundreds of violent and vile threats toward school board members and teachers, according to a report from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh’s...

