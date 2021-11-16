Hudson mayor ‘aided, abetted and incited’ violent threats against school board over baseless child porn claim, but will not face charges, prosecutor finds

A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven’t yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identification to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO