Senator Adam Hinds endorsed politicians in Franklin and Hampshire Counties

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen politicians from Hampshire and Franklin Counties held an event to endorse State Senator Adam Hinds’ campaign for lieutenant governor.

The event held in front of Northampton City Hall Tuesday morning showed supported from the following:

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle

State Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton)

State Senator Anne Gobi (D-Spencer)

State Representative Natalie Blais (D-Sunderland)

State Representative Mindy Domb (D-Amherst)

State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa (D-Northampton)

State Representative Jake Oliveira (D-Ludlow)

Fmr. State Representative Stephen Kulik (D-Worthington)

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Donelan

Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane

Franklin County Register of Probate & Family Court John Merrigan

Hinds recently led the State Senate’s efforts to “Reimagine Massachusetts” as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hinds said, “I am honored to have the support of so many dedicated public servants representing our neighbors here in Hampshire and Franklin Counties. This is a group of people who come together time and time again to serve the people of this region. Our campaign for Lieutenant Governor is about giving every resident in Massachusetts a true voice in government and providing the leadership necessary to move Massachusetts forward at such a critical moment.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the true importance of qualified and capable leadership in government — especially in the executive branch. From his work in the UN, as a community organizer, and a leader in the State Senate, Adam Hinds has shown that he is ready to do the job of Lieutenant Governor on day one. That’s why he’s my choice for Lieutenant Governor.” Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz

“Adam Hinds and I share many of the same priorities for Massachusetts, including social and environmental justice. We have worked in partnership in the Legislature to push for progressive policy initiatives and empower our districts. Adam’s style of collaborative leadership is needed in the Lieutenant Governor’s office, and I am excited to support his candidacy.” State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa (D-Northampton)

“I am proudly endorsing Adam Hinds to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, because he is a progressive leader with the experience and the vision needed to move our Commonwealth forward. I have worked closely with Adam on many issues in the Senate and know he will be a strong and effective advocate for Western Massachusetts and for those without a voice in government. Now more than ever, we need committed leaders like Adam leading Massachusetts.” Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton)

