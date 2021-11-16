General Motors Files To Trademark Dashpaper

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with increasing demand for carbon-neutral vehicles and a gradual lessening of the global semiconductor shortage. So, we think shares of established auto manufacturers Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and General Motors (GM) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Toyota, Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive; Financial Services; and All Other segments. In comparison, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) in Detroit, Mich., designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America; GM International; Cruise; and GM Financial segments.
Comments / 0