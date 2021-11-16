ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

General Motors Files To Trademark Dashpaper

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has filed to trademark Dashpaper, GM Authority has uncovered. Filed on November 10th, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97119163. The application carries a Nice Classification category of ‘09’, which is primarily reserved for audiovisual and information technology equipment....

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Autoblog

Cadillac files to trademark Vistiq, Lumistiq, and Escalade IQL

Cadillac's been tapping various European patent offices to reserve names for its coming battery-electric model lineup. Remember, Cadillac plans to be an EV-only brand by 2030, it's trimmed-down dealer network expected to sell a range wherein all or most models end with "iq," as in Lyriq and Celestiq, that pronunciation being "ik," not "eek." In July of last year, brand attorney's filed to reserve the names "Cadillac Symboliq" and "Symboliq" in Switzerland. CarBuzz found three more applications in the category of "Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles," one in the UK for the name Vistiq, another in Austria for the name Lumistiq, the last in an unknown country for the name Escalade IQL.
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On General Motors's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga

EV Startup EdisonFuture Unveils Tesla-Cybertruck-Like Solar Pickup

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI)-owned pre-production electric vehicle startup EdisonFuture Inc unveiled a solar-powered pickup truck last week at the LA Auto Show. What Happened: EdisonFuture’s EF1-T concept pickup, which looks like the Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) yet-to-be launched Cybertruck, is expected to hit the market in 2025 and would be available in three variants.
gmauthority.com

General Motors Vehicles Averaged 23 MPG In 2020

General Motors’ fleetwide average fuel economy sat at 23 MPG in 2020 – tying it with fellow American auto giant Ford Motor Company. According to a recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report, GM’s fleetwide average fuel economy rating was roughly two and a half points behind the industry average last year, which sat at 25.4 mpg.
gmauthority.com

General Motors Buys 25 Percent Stake In Electric Boat Motor Company Pure Watercraft

General Motors announced Monday that it has acquired a 25 percent stake in electric boat motor manufacturer Pure Watercraft. In a statement, the American automaker said the two companies “will develop and commercialize battery-electric watercraft,” together and will “integrate GM technology into a variety of applications, helping to accelerate the industry’s transition to electric mobility.” Specific product offerings that will occur from the collaboration will be disclosed “at a later date,” GM also said Monday.
gmauthority.com

Buick Average Transaction Price Tops $38,000 In October

The Average Transaction Price (ATP) for new vehicles is rising, and that includes Buick, which realized an ATP in excess of $38,000 last month. As reported by vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, the ATP for new Buick vehicles sold in the U.S. was $38,098 in October of the 2021 calendar year, rising 4.8 percent compared to Buick’s ATP of $36,345 in September of 2021. The October 2021 figure represents an increase of 8.8 percent as compared to Buick’s new-vehicle ATP from October of 2020, recorded at $35,024.
gmauthority.com

General Motors Working On New Microcontrollers To Curb Chip Shortage

Just like the broader automotive industry, the ongoing global microchip shortage has had a profound impact on General Motors, forcing the automaker to cut production and reduce features across its lineup. Now, The General is seeking to curb the effects of the chip shortage with its own family of mircocontrollers.
gmauthority.com

Watch General Motors’ Factory Zero Plant Grand Opening Here: Video

General Motors is opening the new GM Factory Zero plant, the automaker’s first production facility devoted exclusively towards the production of all-electric vehicles. To celebrate, GM is live-streaming the grand opening ceremony over the Internet, which you can watch right here. The GM Factory Zero plant, previously known as GM...
wardsauto.com

Biden Headlines Dedication of General Motors’ Factory Zero

President Joe Biden helps General Motors officially dedicate Factory Zero in Detroit, which expects to start shipping the battery-electric GMC Hummer pickup to dealers before the end of the year. Biden, recalling how he got to drive vehicles from Manheim Auctions to the Delaware dealership managed by his father, says:...
gmauthority.com

GM Stock Value Hits Record High With Factory Zero Opening

GM stock value is on the rise today following the grand opening of the new GM Factory Zero plant in Detroit, the automaker’s first production facility exclusively devoted to assembling all-electric vehicles. The GM Factory Zero plant, formerly known as Detroit-Hamtramck, is opening its doors following extensive renovations and $2.2...
automotiveworld.com

“General Motors is undervalued,” says CEO

“Measured” would best describe Mary Barra’s responses to journalist Andrew Sorkin’s line of questioning during the DealBook Online Summit, a virtual conference recently held by The New York Times. As Editor-at-Large at the NYT, Sorkin was keen to find out where General Motors’ Chief Executive really stands on a number of key issues, probing for candid responses to topical issues.
Benzinga

General Motors Company: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) traded today at $65.00, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 14.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18.9 million shares. General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in...
gmauthority.com

Mary Barra Rings NYSE Opening Bell On GM’s Factory Zero Plant Floor: Video

General Motors CEO Mary Barra rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange from the floor of the automaker’s newly opened Factory Zero plant in Detroit-Hamtramck, Michigan this morning. Barra rang the opening bell for the NYSE ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to the assembly plant later...
gmauthority.com

General Motors Destination Freight Charges Increased 21 Percent In Four Years

General Motors destination and freight charges (DFC) have increased by more than 20 percent since 2017, according to an analysis performed by Automotive News. The publication found that the average DFC for a GM vehicle at the moment is about $1,242, which represents a 21 percent increase from 2017. Part of the reason behind the increase may be the rising popularity of larger vehicles versus smaller passenger cars and hatchbacks. A GM spokesperson told AN that “model mix comes into play as the larger the vehicle you ship, the higher the expense.”
gmauthority.com

General Motors Announces Future Growth Strategy In South Korea

General Motors has just reaffirmed its commitment to its South Korean operations by announcing an important growth strategy in the Asian country, which will strengthen its role in the company’s global plans. The automaker has confirmed that it will bolster its South Korean manufacturing and engineering capabilities with the launch of a next-generation compact crossover and future electric vehicles in 2023.
Electronic Engineering Times

General Motors Tags Wolfspeed for Drivetrain Chips

Wolfspeed announced a strategic supplier agreement to develop and deliver silicon carbide power ICS for GM's electric vehicles. Wolfspeed has signed a strategic supplier agreement with General Motors to develop and deliver silicon carbide (SiC) power devices for GM’s electric vehicles (EV). GM will use Wolfspeed’s products specifically in its Ultium Drive propulsion units in its next-generation EVs.
investing.com

General Motors vs. Toyota: Which Auto Manufacturing Stock is a Better Buy?

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with increasing demand for carbon-neutral vehicles and a gradual lessening of the global semiconductor shortage. So, we think shares of established auto manufacturers Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and General Motors (GM) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Toyota, Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive; Financial Services; and All Other segments. In comparison, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) in Detroit, Mich., designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America; GM International; Cruise; and GM Financial segments.
