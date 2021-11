Halo Infinite Multiplayer is available to download now. Find out all the maps, gameplay modes, playlists, battle pass details, and system requirements here. 343 Industries has detailed the various gameplay modes available in Halo Infinite in addition to the maps that are currently playable right now. Keep in mind that this is still the beta stage of the Halo Infinite multiplayer so you need to keep an eye out for the known issues and bugs like the Blue Screen. You can also learn how to download the multiplayer on your PC or Xbox consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO