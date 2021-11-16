ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Estranged wife charged for allegedly shooting husband’s ‘companion’ in throat with stun gun

By Tom Ingram
 5 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — When Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 608 N. Beal Parkway Monday morning, a woman still had a stun gun dart stuck in her throat.

She was taken to a local hospital to have the dart removed after the estranged wife of a man she was staying with allegedly shot her with a “dart firing stun gun,” according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Christine Webster faces a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

Deputies arrived at the Fort Walton Beach residence Monday morning after Paul Webster called and alleged that his wife had “tased” a woman. The alleged victim told deputies she was sleeping when banging at the door woke her up. When she opened the door, the victim told deputies, Christine Webster shot her with the stun gun, causing her to fall backwards. The victim, an epileptic, said she had a seizure.

Deputies state in the report that the victim had already removed a second dart from her chest by the time they arrived. Deputies found Christine Webster at her home where they arrested her.

