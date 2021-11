Black Clover has revealed a new look at Yami's past with a choice flashback in the newest chapter of the series! Black Clover has given fans a look at the pasts for many of its characters, and this has been especially true for the Black Bulls squad as we have seen how each of them had come to be recruited by Yami in the past. While we know a lot about the squad, we actually don't know too much about Yami himself. We've been given glimpses at his past in previous chapters, the newest chapter gives the best look yet.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO