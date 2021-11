ALPENA, MI – The Alpena Community College cross country team has recently picked up another local runner out of high school, this time from Rogers City. Matt Wilbert will be continuing his cross country journey next year when he joins the Lumberjacks Running Team. Wilbert started running when he was in 5th grade. He first wanted to get into football but found running to be a much better fit for him. He’s been the top men’s runner for the Rogers City Hurons this year and also took part in MHSAA State Finals at Michigan International Speedway. Matt talked about what he looks to bring to ACC as a teammate.

