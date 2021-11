FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy was left with minor injuries after being struck by a passenger vehicle in Franklin County on Nov. 15. According to the police report, around 9:45 p.m., authorities responded to the scene of an alleged hit-and-run at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Cleveland Avenue in Waynesboro. A passenger vehicle reportedly fled the scene westbound on Cleveland Avenue prior to the police's arrival.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO