As with most other facets of life, the pandemic has changed the way many of us think about travel. With the fear of COVID-19-related cancellations, many travelers are seeking financial refuge by purchasing travel insurance policies. In fact, one-third of U.S. travelers say they are more likely to buy travel insurance for upcoming trips, primarily due to the pandemic, according to a recent survey from AAA. But, standard trip cancellation insurance may not cover all cancellations related to the pandemic. That’s why buying so-called cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage is worth considering since this type of policy may allow you to recover more...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO