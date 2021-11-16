ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

U.S. 264 in Eastern N.C. earns interstate designation

By NC Department of Transportation
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1av2_0cybBZkI00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A section U.S. 264 in eastern North Carolina recently has received federal approval to become Interstate 587 after the N.C. Department of Transportation made several improvements.

The new interstate runs between I-95/I-795 in Wilson County to N.C. 11/U.S. 264 interchange in Greenville, totaling 37 miles across Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties. The department widened and resurfaced part of the highway to help bring it up to interstate standards. Before this designation, Greenville was one of the largest cities in the U.S. not served by an interstate.

The I-587 designation, which is many years in the making, will make travel easier and should bolster the area’s economic development prospects.

“I’m beyond pleased that after 50-plus years without interstate connectivity to Greene and Pitt counties, the day has finally come for us to announce the official addition of I-587 to the United States Interstate Highway program,” said Thomas Taft, Jr., who represents this Greenville area for the N.C. Board of Transportation. “Through the incredible efforts of our DOT staff in Divisions 2 and 4, alongside state leadership, Eastern North Carolina can proudly show its new shield to the world.”

The new designation also will boost interstate access around Wilson, said Melvin Mitchell, a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation from nearby Rocky Mount.

“It’s important we continue to improve highway access and promote economic development in Eastern North Carolina,” Mitchell said.

Work to bring U.S. 264 up to interstate standards began several years ago with the completion of Interstate 795 in Wilson. In 2016, the Federal Highway Administration and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials conditionally approved the state’s application to add U.S. 264 between Zebulon and Greenville to the future I-587. Once the work to upgrade the highway was completed, NCDOT received full approval for the interstate designation.

The work to upgrade U.S. 264 included widening and resurfacing the highway. Just this year, an 18-mile section, between the Wilson County line and the Stantonsburg Road/Southwest Bypass interchange in Greenville, was improved and completed six months ahead of schedule.

“Interstate connectivity is one of the most critical economic development tools in our chest and without it, many companies will simply look past all the other amazing attributes our communities can bring to bear.  From this point forward we can expect continued growth for our existing industries and a more competitive outlook for new opportunities that will now be in play simply because of our interstate connection,” Taft said.

Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly echoed those sentiments.

“It is very exciting to see Interstate 587 progressing,” Connelly said. “This has been an economic development goal of the city of Greenville for quite some time, and we are eagerly awaiting the impact that it will have on our area in terms of economic prosperity and growth.” The department is working to update the signing plans before installing the new I-587 signs next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Bridge replacement in Beaufort County set to begin Nov. 29

CHOCOWINITY, N.C.  – A section of road on U.S. 17 Business in Beaufort County is set to be closed for more than a year while a new bridge is built. The bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Chocowinity, not far from Whichards Beach Road, will close Nov. 29 to traffic. Construction on the new, modern […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Several ENC counties among highest COVID-19 death rate in NC

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 17 had reached 766,646 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Vidant Health adds appointment scheduling option for COVID-19 testing site

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In an effort to enhance COVID-19 testing options, Vidant Health is now offering appointment scheduling for the Greenville drive-up COVID-19 testing site. Appointments can be scheduled through MyChart and will allow community members to schedule up to one day in advance. Community members must have a MyChart account to utilize the scheduling […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

2.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem at about 8:58 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to GPS coordinates, the earthquake was centered between Old Salisbury Court and Parklawn Memorial Gardens, about 3 miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem. USGS says it had a depth of about 1.2 miles. Winston-Salem police […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Traffic
Greenville, NC
Government
County
Wilson County, NC
City
Zebulon, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WNCT

RISE29 and NC Civil bring Greenville community together

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s student entrepreneurship program RISE29, and NC Civil partnered to put on a holiday street fair Saturday on West Fifth Street. Visitors and locals participated in shopping the local business vendor items, watching live performances and eating your typical American street food. This is only the second year that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU ranks sixth nationally, first in NC for distance education

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University is sixth in the nation — and No. 1 in North Carolina — in an inaugural ranking of America’s Top Online Colleges by Newsweek. ECU was one of 182 institutions recognized. Newsweek teamed with Statista, a market and consumer data company, to survey people who have taken courses or earned […]
COLLEGES
WNCT

President Biden, Gov. Cooper to visit Fort Bragg on Monday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) – President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Governor Cooper, and his wife Kristin, will be at Fort Bragg this Monday to help celebrate Thanksgiving with troops and their families. The Bidens and the Coopers will partner up to serve the military as part of the White House’s Joining Forces […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate Highway#Eastern N C#Divisions 2 And#Eastern North Carolina#Ncdot
WNCT

Pamlico County issues boil water advisory, providing bottled water

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County officials have issued a boil water and low-pressure advisory for residents due to a water plant malfunction. The advisory is for the following areas in Pamlico County, including Bayboro and Stonewall, parts of Alliance, Maribel, Florence, Whortonville and Paradise Shores: NC HWY 55 from Cooper Road in Alliance going […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

See what areas have the fastest growing home prices in Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville

Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy