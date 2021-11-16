Comparing Mac Jones to the other first-round rookie quarterbacks after Week 10

Midway through the 2021 season, the Maroon-News reflects on the beginning of the rookie quarterbacks’ careers. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (1st pick): C. Trevor Lawrence hasn’t had a terrible season by any means, but it’s not as great as we expected. Viewed as a generational talent amongst the football community, Lawrence was supposed to be an elite quarterback out of the gate, but that is not what we’ve seen so far. His pass completion percentage is a mediocre 59.6%, even though he was extremely accurate and well-timed in college. He has more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (eight), and his nine picks are tied for second-most in the league. However, he has very little time to get the ball out and is constantly under pressure due to the weak Jaguars offensive line. His sobering start could be attributed to a plethora of other issues as well (poor coaching, not enough help defensively, few offensive weapons, etc.), but, in the end, it has been disappointing so far. Despite his slow start, he has shown signs of improvement and, with more time to develop, there is a very good chance Lawrence will end up being a stellar QB.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO