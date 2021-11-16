ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comparing Mac Jones to the other first-round rookie quarterbacks after Week 10

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Belichick has done a lot of things in his storied career as a coach, but it took him until his 22nd offseason with the New England Patriots to finally select a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. That quarterback was Alabama’s Mac Jones, who was picked 15th...

www.patspulpit.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 Reasons why Patriots QB Mac Jones will be the NFL Rookie of the Year

As much as many fans of the NFL do not want to admit it, the New England Patriots look to have struck gold again at quarterback, this time with Alabama’s Mac Jones. As he has commanded the team’s offense with poise in his first season, he profiles to be the winner of the league’s Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season.
NFL
Sporting News

Mac Jones stats 2021: How Patriots QB's rookie season compares to Tom Brady's

Few expected Mac Jones to open the season as the starter for the Patriots. The 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft always seemed likely to begin the season behind Cam Newton and potentially overtake the veteran in-season if Newton had issues again. However, Jones was able to beat Newton...
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Lazar: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Already Playing at an Elite Level in Rookie Season

The Patriots’ offense has gone through the expected growing pains with a rookie quarterback, but Josh McDaniels’s group is again rising to the top. After a 45-point explosion against the Browns on Sunday, New England’s offense is executing game-plan wrinkles and core concepts alike as a finely tuned machine. Although...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones throws for 139 yards and one score in Week 9 win

Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones completed 12-of-18 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in New England's win over Carolina. He additionally ran two times for four yards and lost a fumble on a sack. Fantasy Impact:. Jones' 139 passing yards accounted for a season-low, though he did...
NFL
pff.com

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season

Zach Wilson’s time on the sideline goes from bad to worse this week, as Mike White and Josh Johnson have looked far better within the New York Jets‘ offense. While Ja’Marr Chase regressed hard, DeVonta Smith finally had a breakout game. Christian Darrisaw had another strong game for the Minnesota...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Brian Burns Has A Message For Mac Jones After Dirty Play

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones won’t face discipline from the NFL from his dirty ankle grab of Carolina Panthers defender Brian Burns this past week. But he hasn’t exactly earned the respect of his opponent from that fateful play. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Burns admonished Jones...
NFL
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

First-Round Rookie QBs Report Card: How Are They Faring So Far?

Midway through the 2021 season, the Maroon-News reflects on the beginning of the rookie quarterbacks’ careers. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (1st pick): C. Trevor Lawrence hasn’t had a terrible season by any means, but it’s not as great as we expected. Viewed as a generational talent amongst the football community, Lawrence was supposed to be an elite quarterback out of the gate, but that is not what we’ve seen so far. His pass completion percentage is a mediocre 59.6%, even though he was extremely accurate and well-timed in college. He has more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (eight), and his nine picks are tied for second-most in the league. However, he has very little time to get the ball out and is constantly under pressure due to the weak Jaguars offensive line. His sobering start could be attributed to a plethora of other issues as well (poor coaching, not enough help defensively, few offensive weapons, etc.), but, in the end, it has been disappointing so far. Despite his slow start, he has shown signs of improvement and, with more time to develop, there is a very good chance Lawrence will end up being a stellar QB.
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Lazar: Assessing Patriots QB Mac Jones Halfway Through His Rookie Season

The Patriots are thrilled with quarterback Mac Jones’s development nine games into his rookie season. Jones is doing exactly what team decision-makers thought they’d get out of him when they decided to release veteran Cam Newton and named Mac the starter following a camp battle this summer. The Pats’ first-rounder...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Nfl Draft#Justin Fields Lrb#0 149#Jaguar
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Burns calls out Mac Jones for dangerous play, wishes other D-ends 'happy hunting'

There was a little bit of controversy Sunday in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Carolina Panthers. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones apparently grabbed Panthers defender Brian Burns’ ankle and twisted it. Obviously, the Panthers think it was a dirty play by Jones but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick defended his rookie quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones drops truth bomb on Patriots’ offense after beating Falcons

The New England Patriots have been rolling ever since their rough 2-4 start, winning their last five games—most recently featuring a dominant 25-0 win against the middling Atlanta Falcons. Currently sitting at a 7-4 record, the Patriots’ offense has been running as efficiently and effectively as ever, and rookie quarterback Mac Jones attributed the Patriots; offensive success to one simple factor: scoring more points.
NFL
Sun-Journal

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones defends what Panthers called a dirty play

Mac Jones gave his side of the story with respect to grabbing Brian Burns’ ankle during a first quarter sack-fumble, a play that’s come under fire thanks to the Panthers calling the rookie quarterback a “dirty player’ and asking for league sanctions. During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Mac Jones explains himself after being accused of ‘completely dirty’ play

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said he had no intention to hurt Panthers defensive end Brian Burns on a play that injured Burns’ right ankle on Sunday. Jones addressed the situation Monday after Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called the play “completely dirty.”. “After I got hit pretty hard, I didn’t really...
NFL
On3.com

Myles Garrett trolls rookie Mac Jones over ankle-tackling incident

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett poked fun at Mac Jones before they play on Sunday after Jones made a controversial ankle tackle last week. Jones drew attention around the league after attempting to tackle Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns last week. After being sacked and fumbling the ball...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones has funny reaction to Jakobi Meyers' first career TD

Jakobi Meyers finally did it. The New England Patriots wide receiver entered Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns with the most career receptions without a receiving touchdown. Meyers found the end zone in the fourth quarter of his team's dominant 45-7 win, resulting in a raucous reaction from...
NFL
Boston Herald

NFL Notes: Has Mac Jones hit the proverbial rookie wall?

It’s hard to say which topic got the most traction in New England the past few days: the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, Cam Newton rejoining the Panthers or Mac Jones being a “dirty player” and now having a bounty on his head courtesy of Brian Burns. A fourth hot-button subject?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy