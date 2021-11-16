ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arbery Suspect Was Allowed to Go Home After Shooting, Agent Testifies

By Pilar Melendez
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Ahmaud Arbery was chased and killed by three men on a Georgia road last February, one of the suspects was allowed to go home before giving an official...

CBS News

Man accused in Ahmaud Arbery's killing changed his story, also checked body for gun after shooting, officers testify

Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
Kait 8

Suspect in custody after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person is in custody after an overnight shooting. According to Jonesboro Police, they received a call around 2:13 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, for a person with gunshot wounds on Stanley Road. When police arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound, that person was...
JONESBORO, AR
NewsBreak
TheDailyBeast

5 Georgia Cops Charged With Murder in Festivalgoer’s Asphyxiation

The Henry County District Attorney’s Office has indicted five Georgia police officers on murder charges after a violent encounter left a 24-year-old man dead. NBC News reports that a nude Fernando Rodriguez was leaving the Imagine Music Festival in Hampton, Georgia, when police approached him, used a stun gun, and then piled on top of him. The incident was captured in bodycam footage. He died at a hospital days later, where a medical examiner determined that his cause of death was asphyxiation. A county grand jury charged the men—Henry County police officers Robert Butera and Quinton Phillips, and Hampton police officers Marcus Stroud, Gregory Bowlden, and Mason Lewis—on one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault, according to the DA’s office. Each officer was also charged for violating their oath of office.
WCBD Count on 2

Suspect charged after deadly shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — North Charleston police arrest a man for deadly Saturday shooting. Officers responded to the Palmetto Grove Apartments on St. Ives Road for a reported gunshot victim. The male victim was pronounced dead on scene after being shot multiple times. Police have not identified the victim. Investigators identified the suspect as 24-year-old […]
Daily Beast

Arbery Killer’s Dad Wanted to Shoot Him Too, Witness Testifies

If Travis McMichael had not shot Ahmaud Arbery in Feb. 2020, his father Gregory McMichael might have done so himself, according to new testimony in the trial for the three white men accused of murdering Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. Two Glenn County Police Department members testifying on Tuesday offered...
WGN News

Shooter testifies Ahmaud Arbery never threatened him

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who killed Ahmaud Arbery testified Thursday that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at the 25-year-old Black man. Travis McMichael was among only seven total defense witnesses called to the witness stand before attorneys for all […]
