Le Youth taps OCULA, MØØNE for new single on PRGRSSN Records

As an advocate for putting in the work to enjoy your dreams, Mamso Freshh releases the victory anthem, “MONEY CHAP” to celebrate success. Rapper and music activist, Mamso Freshh is of Ivory Coast, West African descent. He was born and raised in Paris, elevating himself through adversity to achieve his dreams. His diversified upbringing gave him the bilingual gift of his native language, French, and English after he made the move to the United States to pursue his career as an artist. Being in the big city of New York for over 4 years, Mamso Freshh has made good on his promise to himself to become an artist using his voice and music to impact positively on the world.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO