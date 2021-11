On Veterans Day 2021, the backroads of the SouthCoast were lined up with veterans, friends, and supporters who walked 22 miles for an important cause. The "22" was in reference to the 22 suicides each day by men and women who served our country. Let that sink in for a moment: every single day, 22 veterans commit suicide due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Adjusting after returning home can be extremely difficult for our servicemen and women, and that's where Mission 22 of New Bedford and Rucking for Veterans stand on the front line to help.

