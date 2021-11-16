ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Epiphone Reveals the Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpiphone the accessible brand for every stage, presents the new Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior electric guitar, now available worldwide. As the go-to guitar from the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning frontman for Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong and Epiphone collaborated to bring to life his beloved Les Paul Junior guitar. The...

www.premierguitar.com

Comments / 0

