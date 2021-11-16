Epiphone Reveals the Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior

Ideal for the genre-blending, digital savvy player to enter the overall Acoustasonic Series, This model Is built for performers and creators. After five years of planning, building and refining the model, the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is designed to inspire and invoke creativity like its American-made predecessor. With a simplified set of features consisting of a 3-way Voice Selector and one powerful Blend Knob, the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is Fender's most streamlined hybrid model yet. A powerful pickup system designed in collaboration with Fishman allows players to flip seamlessly between big electric tones and iconic acoustic voicings, while the fully hollow, naturally-resonant Telecaster body offers rich acoustic warmth when unplugged. Priced at $1,199, the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is the most accessible Acoustasonic guitar yet, specifically designed to reach younger demographics and make musical creativity more obtainable from live performances to studio sessions and songwriting.
