Epiphone Reveals the Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior

Question: What's the weirdest-shaped guitar you own and how did you acquire it?. A: The weirdest-shaped guitar I own is by far my '80s Kramer Voyager. I never play it live, but it was actually one of the first guitars I ever bought way back in my early teens. I was at an antique shop with my mom and the guitar was there for only $75. I borrowed the money from my parents to buy it and had a lot of fun with it, mostly just playing in my room. My friend has been borrowing it indefinitely, but I still count it as a part of my guitar collection and will always remember it as my first electric guitar.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO