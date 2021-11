TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — From masks to vaccines, Florida has been butting heads with the federal government for months. But, who are employers supposed to listen to?. Legal expert Jeff Swartz from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School tells us, on one hand, a judge has already pumped the brakes on the OSHA vaccine mandate for right now. But on the other hand, Florida doesn’t have anything on the books, yet, that would penalize an employer if they implemented their own vaccine mandate.

