Greta Van Fleet have announced that they will be launching their Dreams in Gold tour of North America that will also feature Rival Sons and The Velveteers. The arena trek will be kicking off on March 10th at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI and will conclude with a two night stand at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ on April 1st and 2nd.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO