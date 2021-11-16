Virtual Resilient Northeastern New Jersey Flood Protection Meeting TODAY

To many, Elizabeth, New Jersey is a pleasant, quiet town of about 130,000 between the Passaic and Raritan Rivers, just across the Arthur Kill from Staten Island, home to hundreds of commuter families and the ever-popular IKEA home furnishings store. But Elizabeth is much more than that. From its start as the first permanent British settlement in New Jersey, the town has been steeped in rich history—and as a result of the community's commitment to preserving that history, Elizabeth has inherited beautiful architecture, cultural events, and a sense of itself that few suburban cities can boast.

