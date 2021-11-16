ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Virtual Resilient Northeastern New Jersey Flood Protection Meeting TODAY

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is still time to register for this afternoon’s, two Zoom meetings regarding ways...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 1

Related
insidernj.com

A Day for Infrastructure in New Jersey

Garden State commuters have spent years dealing with New Jersey Transit train delays and driving over endless potholes on the state’s roadways. U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker say New Jersey residents will soon start to notice their commuting lives improve under the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law Monday by President Joe Biden.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
mommypoppins.com

New Jersey

The Magic of Lights returns to New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday, November 19, and runs through the holiday season until January 2, 2022. Desperate for some pandemic-era holiday merriment, my family tried out the Magic of Lights drive-thru in Holmdel for the first time last year. Naturally, our young kids (all under age 8) were antsy on the 40-minute drive south on the Garden State Parkway. But –– upon reaching the gates of this outdoor, drive-thru holiday village, they were beyond thrilled and dazzled by the seemingly millions of lights, dancing elves, cheery Santa figures, blinking holiday trees, sweet illuminated scenes, and the eye-popping tunnel of lights.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Cape May County Herald

DEP Makes $45M in Loans Available for Dams and Flood Resilience

TRENTON – With New Jersey facing unprecedented threats from flooding and severe weather due to climate change, Gov. Phil Murphy's Administration is making $45 million in low-interest loans available to county and municipal governments as well as private owners of dams for projects that will ensure these structures properly protect lives and properties by complying with the state’s stringent dam safety standards.
ECONOMY
edf.org

North Carolina Leaders Invest in a More Flood Resilient Future

(RALEIGH, NC – Nov. 16, 2021) North Carolina Legislative leaders have released a state budget that includes significant investments in programs to increase flood resilience across the state. “With this budget, North Carolina will make an important down payment toward a more flood resilient future. Investments in natural infrastructure will...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Protection
cooperatornews.com

A Look at Elizabeth, New Jersey

To many, Elizabeth, New Jersey is a pleasant, quiet town of about 130,000 between the Passaic and Raritan Rivers, just across the Arthur Kill from Staten Island, home to hundreds of commuter families and the ever-popular IKEA home furnishings store. But Elizabeth is much more than that. From its start as the first permanent British settlement in New Jersey, the town has been steeped in rich history—and as a result of the community's commitment to preserving that history, Elizabeth has inherited beautiful architecture, cultural events, and a sense of itself that few suburban cities can boast.
ELIZABETH, NJ
cambridgema.gov

Affordable Housing Trust Virtual Meeting

The Affordable Housing Trust will hold its monthly meeting remotely via Zoom. To participate in this meeting hosted on the Zoom video meeting platform, please register using this link in advance of the meeting:. The meeting agenda and meeting materials will be posted on the Affordable Housing Trust webpage, here.
HOUSING
hudsontv.com

Union City Announces 2 Additional Mobile Vaccination Clinics

As of this weekend, 77% of Union City’s adult population has been fully vaccinated. That isn’t stopping the municipality from continuing to encourage residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they haven’t already done so. Having already announced a vaccination clinic at the Mother Seton School, the city is...
UNION CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
hudsontv.com

Meeting Set To Discuss Helicopter Noise Over Hoboken & Jersey City

For years, residents and politicians have complained about the noise coming from the sky over Hoboken and Jersey City. It is a constant occurrence, and frankly, a disruption to the quality of life of residents who live near the Hudson River and New York Harbor. The source of the noise...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
atlanticcitynews.net

Prince Harry, Meghan meet Afghan refugees in New Jersey

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited the US military camp in New Jersey to meet Afghan refugees who are seeking asylum in the US. The couple spoke with women, who recently arrived at Task Force Liberty in New Jersey, which is home to more than 10,000 Afghan refugees, CNN reported.
WORLD
cambridgema.gov

CANCELLED: LGBTQ+ Commission Virtual Meeting

The November 18 meeting has been cancelled. Please check the LGBTQ+ page calendar section for next meeting date. Join Zoom Meeting: https://cambridgema.zoom.us/j/95741098322. +13126266799,,95741098322# US (Chicago) +19294362866,,95741098322# US (New York) Dial by your location. +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592...
SOCIETY
hudsontv.com

Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance For Affordable Housing Will Be Introduced at Jersey City Council Meeting Next Week

Mayor Fulop, City Council, and Fair Share Housing Collaborate on Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance to Mandate Affordable Housing and Expand Access for Jersey City’s Neediest Residents. Scheduled for Introduction at Next City Council Meeting on November 29. Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Municipal Council have joined with the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

SugarHouse New Jersey

SugarHouse Sportsbook Is A Legal Sportsbook Licensed By The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. SugarHouse New Jersey Bonus Code For November 2021. The SugarHouse bonus code for New Jersey players is PLAY250, which gets you a 100% deposit-match bonus up to $250. Plus, the 1x wagering requirement means you can place any combination of bets with your deposit and bonus with odds -250 or longer (-200 is okay, -255 would not be). Whatever is leftover is free to withdraw. Additional terms and conditions apply, but this SugarHouse affiliate code is among the best in sports betting.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy