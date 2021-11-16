Permian Basin Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Powered by positive growth for shares of Apple Inc. and Dow Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 165 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Dow Inc. (DOW) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Apple Inc.'s shares have gained $2.86 (1.8%) while those of Dow Inc. are up $0.98 (1.7%), combining for an approximately 25-point boost for the Dow. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Chevron (CVX) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO