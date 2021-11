SANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three are dead and two are wounded after Sanger Police moved in to bust suspected would-be car burglars early on November 21. Early Sunday morning, Sanger Police were investigating nearby car burglaries when they discovered the alleged crooks in action. The suspects tried to get in their own vehicle to evade arrest, but lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. Now, police say, three people are dead after that crash, one is critically injured, and another has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It is currently unclear if the suspects are among the deceased or injured. Police are continuing to investigate.

