IShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF: Headwinds Dominate The Tailwinds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEWT is not as cost-efficient as FLTW. One must know one thing: what is ‘mine’ and what is not and do not encroach on what is not. That is the whole secret of peace in the region.” - Tofig Zulfugarov. The iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (EWT) is a...

HYEM: Emerging Markets High Yield Bond Index ETF, 5.3% Yield

Emerging market high-yield bonds offer investors strong and growing yields. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 14th, 2021. The VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is exactly what it says on the tin: an emerging markets high yield bond ETF....
Market Shrugs Off Chinese Signals And Keeps The Yuan Bid

The US dollar has come back bid from the weekend against most currencies following the talk by a couple of Fed governors about the possibility of accelerating the tapering at next month's FOMC meeting. Overview. The US dollar has come back bid from the weekend against most currencies following the...
Joe Biden
Tsai Ing Wen
Enhancing Exposure To European Equities

Many companies in cyclical sectors like Consumer Discretionary and Financials have reinstated their dividend payments this year after being forced to suspend them in 2020. European equity markets have shown strength this year, rebounding from last year’s pandemic-related slowdown and ranking among the top performers year-to-date1. Many companies in cyclical...
Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
EWU: U.K. Stocks Are Inexpensive But Unlikely To Outperform

U.K. stocks, via iShares' EWU fund, are possibly priced for returns of 11% per annum. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) is an exchange-traded fund offered by iShares that enables investors to get direct exposure to U.K. stocks. The fund's benchmark index is the MSCI United Kingdom Index, the most recent factsheet for which (as of October 29, 2021) reflects 85 constituents. EWU had 86 holdings, reported as of November 19, 2021. The expense ratio of the fund is quite expensive at 0.51%.
Alibaba: Charlie Munger Is Wrong Again

Not all of Alibaba’s risks have materialized to this day. Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) disappointing performance in Q2 along with weak guidance for the rest of the year signals that nothing continues to be certain with Chinese stocks. Even after paying a record fine of $2.8 billion last fiscal year and making peace with the regulators, Alibaba still struggles to convince the market that its downside is finally priced in, as its shares continue to depreciate. In addition, it's safe to assume that not all political risks have materialized to this day since Beijing continues to be involved in Alibaba's affairs to this day and will likely continue to strengthen its grip over the rest of China's tech sector in the foreseeable future. Therefore, I stick with my opinion that Alibaba continues to be an unattractive long-term investment to this day, its upside is limited even at the current price, and respected investors such as Charlie Munger are unfortunately still ignoring the major risks of investing in the Chinese tech sector.
Crypto stocks underperform as Bitcoin slides even after some solid earnings

Crypto-related stocks - primarily crypto miners - that recently posted earnings, signal mixed results, though it appears most are seeing increased costs hurting profitability as they continue ramping up crypto mining production, accumulating Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and buying equipment. The group includes miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8...
China
iShares MSCI Australia ETF: The Conditions Aren't Quite Right

The Australian RBA’s mixed messaging and ambiguous outlook does not reflect well on Australian risk assets. Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia". - Charles Schulz. The iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) is the largest Australian market focused ETF around and...
Is iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) made its debut on 04/16/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
An Exciting New Look for This Small-Cap Dividend ETF

WisdomTree recently rebalanced its family of international dividend indexes, resulting in some changes for well-known exchange traded funds, including the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS). DLS follows the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index, which is comprised of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world, excluding...
ETF’s big splash in MSCI’s new China index puts pressure on FTSE China A50

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Just months after MSCI introduced its China mega-cap index, the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the new index began trading in China on Monday, armed with $4 billion, matching the money tracking the long-established FTSE China A50. The debut of the four ETFs – two in Shanghai...
The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
Living On A Permanent ETF Portfolio

This article discusses constructing a lifetime portfolio, one that you can hold for the rest of your life without much active management. Conceptually speaking, most people would define an ideal retirement portfolio as one that allows them to live in relative comfort after they quit the working world. A portfolio should always contain the appropriate balance of growth, income, and capital preservation. Thus, an ideal permanent portfolio focuses more on income and capital preservation than growth.
