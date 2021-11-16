IShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF: Headwinds Dominate The Tailwinds

Not all of Alibaba’s risks have materialized to this day. Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) disappointing performance in Q2 along with weak guidance for the rest of the year signals that nothing continues to be certain with Chinese stocks. Even after paying a record fine of $2.8 billion last fiscal year and making peace with the regulators, Alibaba still struggles to convince the market that its downside is finally priced in, as its shares continue to depreciate. In addition, it's safe to assume that not all political risks have materialized to this day since Beijing continues to be involved in Alibaba's affairs to this day and will likely continue to strengthen its grip over the rest of China's tech sector in the foreseeable future. Therefore, I stick with my opinion that Alibaba continues to be an unattractive long-term investment to this day, its upside is limited even at the current price, and respected investors such as Charlie Munger are unfortunately still ignoring the major risks of investing in the Chinese tech sector.

