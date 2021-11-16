ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

Revenues Soar to $2.6 Million as Company Posts First Quarterly Profit. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Times-Reporter

CSB Bancorp Inc. announces dividend

CSB Bancorp Inc. recently announced a fourth quarter cash dividend of 31 cents per share on its common stock, payable Dec. 21 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 7. CSB Bancorp Inc. is a billion financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg. It provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

HealthLynked Reports 98% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth For Third Quarter 2021, 66% Grownth Year-To-Date

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, reported its financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date for fiscal year 2021, ended September 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

Premier Products Group Releases Expert Status Shareholder Update

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Premier Products Group (OTCBB:PMPG) Attention investors and shareholders in Premier Products Group, Inc. PMPG would like to take this time to update you on the progress that has taken place over the last few months. Undoubtedly you now know that the Company has been put into the Expert market designation which means that our stock is only eligible for Unsolicited Quotes only. We are working hard to rectify this situation. We would like to assure our shareholders that whether or not we are successful in a reinstatement, we will do whatever is necessary to bring the company back to where it was prior to this unfortunate event. If we are unsuccessful in a full reinstatement, we will take the necessary step to bring us back to the position we were prior to Sept 28, 2021. This will require PMPG to have a 15(c) 211 filed by a Broker Dealer. As for the future we want to assure you that we are moving ahead with our plans, just as we have been doing since day one and are making progress. We are not taking this lightly or letting this bump in the road derail our resolve to make PMPG a leader in the Smart Roads and Cities Industry and with your patience.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Luxury Real Estate#Company#Sec#Working Capital#Gaucho Holdings#The Lvmh Of South America#Algodon Wine Estates#Gaucho Buenos Aires#Argentine
Woonsocket Call

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cresco Labs Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all comparisons to prior quarter and prior year are made on an as-converted basis under U.S. GAAP.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

Bullet Blockchain (F/K/A Britannia Mining) Completes Reverse Stock Split

Stock Round-Up Affords Added Benefit to Shareholders. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain, Inc. ('Bullet' or the 'Company'), (OTCMKTS:BMIN), which completed a merger with Britannia Mining, Inc. ('Britannia')-to pivot Britannia into the crypto mining industry with an initial focus on Bitcoin mining-announced today, that the Company has successfully completed its 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split of the common stock ('RSS'); effective today, Monday, November 22nd, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Argentina
MarketWatch

Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

STO Public Sale of The Millennium Sapphire is Open For Two More Days

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2021 / Millennium Fine Art, Inc. (MFAI), The public sale of the Millennium Sapphire through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MS Token, Securitized Token Offering (STO) is still open until November 23rd at 12 p.m. EST. With a minimum purchase of $500, at $3.5 per token, investors can now own a pro rata share of the world's largest carved blue sapphire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

NRP Stone, Inc. Tier Change to Pink Current

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC:NRPI) NRP Stone rallied on news that the company is now current and is in good standing with the OTC. This action produced a rally of 31% gains in the stock price Friday. This, coupled with the previously announced restructuring of its debt in preparation of its first round of funding, bolstered renewed shareholder interest and confidence. The company wishes to thank its shareholders for their support and looks forward to announcing successes it has had with Uplift Aerospace while it awaits FINRA approval of a symbol change.
PARK CITY, UT
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
buffalonynews.net

Caldwell Announces Acquisition of Applied Behavioral Academy

- Addition of behavioral and cognitive psychometrics consultancy establishes Caldwell Analytics as a Master Certified Trainer of The Predictive Index, strengthening the ability to help clients align talent and business strategies - TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL) (OTCQX:CWLPF) today...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy