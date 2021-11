At 9-6, the Cleveland Cavaliers would be the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference if the season ended today. Quite a jump from the No. 13 seed from a season ago. Unfortunately, their strong start may be coming to an end, as injuries are piling up faster than torn down LeBron James banners after taking his talents to South Beach. Evan Mobley, the current favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year is out for the next few weeks with a right elbow sprain, and the Cavs are already missing Collin Sexton among other key rotational pieces.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO