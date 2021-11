If you’re seriously ill and depending upon a competent doctor to keep you alive, the last thing you want is an insurance company getting in the way. But doctors with the Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Society say that’s exactly what’s happening in Pennsylvania and other states that allow insurance companies to interfere with doctors prescribing what’s good for the patients under their care. For too many insurance companies, it’s all about the Benjamins, the doctors say, and not about ensuring the best care for people facing major health care decisions.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO