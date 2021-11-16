Greenbrier County business expands to Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for the perfect holiday gift for your child, a local business just opened a new location at the Crossroads Mall.

Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop celebrated its grand opening of its new location on November 16, 2021. The first shop opened in White Sulphur Springs, WV in 2018.

The store offers a ‘make your own stuffed animal experience’ with other games and toys. Owner Nicole Bostic said she is looking forward to the holiday shopping season and bringing a small business to the mall.

“When you shop local, your money is going to pay for somebody’s school lunches or they are buying a car. It is just keeping that money local, it is not going to big chains, and you are actually improving somebody else’s life as well,” Bostic said.

Bostic said the store stayed busy during their soft opening a few weeks ago and they will be open year-round.

