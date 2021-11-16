ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Hope, WV

Greenbrier County business expands to Crossroads Mall

By Skylar Eagle
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrJJe_0cyb6gpP00

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for the perfect holiday gift for your child, a local business just opened a new location at the Crossroads Mall.

Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop celebrated its grand opening of its new location on November 16, 2021. The first shop opened in White Sulphur Springs, WV in 2018.

The store offers a ‘make your own stuffed animal experience’ with other games and toys. Owner Nicole Bostic said she is looking forward to the holiday shopping season and bringing a small business to the mall.

“When you shop local, your money is going to pay for somebody’s school lunches or they are buying a car. It is just keeping that money local, it is not going to big chains, and you are actually improving somebody else’s life as well,” Bostic said.

Bostic said the store stayed busy during their soft opening a few weeks ago and they will be open year-round.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Christmas spirit makes its way to Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Lewisburg. The annual tree lighting will take place Saturday evening to kick off Christmas in Lewisburg. There will be carriage rides, holiday treats and surprise visits from Santa every Saturday until Christmas Eve. Mayor Beverly White said Christmas in Lewisburg is […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

United Way’s Wonderland of Trees prepares for live auction

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A popular fundraiser for the United Way of Southern West Virginia is underway in Fayette county. If you want to get into the holiday spirit, the Wonderland of Trees auction is the place to be! More than 30 Christmas trees have been decorated by local businesses to be auctioned off […]
GLEN JEAN, WV
WVNS

Beckley Women’s Club holds vendor fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the holiday season on everyone’s mind, vendors gathered in Beckley to sell their goods and crafts. The Beckley Women’s Club hosted a vendor fair featuring local artisans and crafters, giving them a chance to show off and sell their creations. Jewelry, knitted items, clothes, and other items made for easy […]
WVNS

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hosts Angel Tree lighting ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Hospice of Southern West Virginia hosts its annual Angel Tree lighting ceremony Friday, November 19, 2021. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit that provides end-of-life care in the area. People can purchase an angel ornament with the names of their loved ones to be displayed at one of the trees […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
City
Mount Hope, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
WVNS

Organization loses belongings in U-Haul Storage Facility fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While 59 News does not yet know the full extent of the damages caused by the fire at the U-Haul on Ragland Road, Wednesday, November 18, 2021, we do know several units were destroyed. The Beckley Pride Organization is a young one. Officially it is two years old, but president Christina […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local school leaders gather for Small Communities, Big Solutions conference

LEWISBURG, W.V. (WVNS) – The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia hosted it annual Small Communities, Big Solutions virtual conference on Monday, November 15, 2021. The alliance consists of school leaders from 10 different higher education institutions in Southern West Virginia, including the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Marshall University, Concord, […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Buck firearm season begins Monday

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – West Virginians will be flocking to the woods for Buck firearm season Monday, November 22, 2021. The hunting season lasts from November 22nd – December 5th. The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources laid out a list of all rules and regulations hunters need to follow, that information can be […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossroads Mall#The Mall#Toys#Weather#Sugar Bear S Fun Shop#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Raleigh County begins redistricting process

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The redistricting process is starting up in Raleigh County. The Raleigh County Commission voted to hire a company called Atlas to help with the redistricting process. The county currently has 87 precincts. Commissioners are hoping to redraw lines to have 15 to 20 less precincts. Commissioner Dave Tolliver, said they hope […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New audiology practice hosts grand opening in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Have you heard that a new audiology office hosted their grand opening in Princeton, West Virginia? The New Hope Hearing Solutions held its grand opening on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the Chamber of Commerce for the Two Virginias. Community members came out to welcome West Virginia native Dr. Madonna Blair and […]
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

One Tazewell County church continues to celebrate Veterans

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) –Although it is not Veteran’s Day, one Virginia church is still showing its appreciation for those who served. The members of Falls Mills Christian Church held an appreciation dinner for veterans and their families on Nov. 14. Food, faith, and fellowship were all featured at the dinner for those in attendance. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley Police Alumni Association to host dinner and a show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An event cancelled by the pandemic returns to Raleigh County this holiday season. “Silent Night, Deadly Night” is this year’s murder mystery dinner theatre put on by the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association. The show takes place at Historic Black Knight on Sunday, December 14, 2021. Tickets are $50 and the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley puts on annual Veterans Day Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — All across Southern West Virginia, cities held parades and celebrations in honor of Veterans Day Thursday, November 11, 2021. As a demonstration to show their appreciation to those who served, the City of Beckley held a parade in the heart of Uptown. Not only did the parade highlight local veterans across […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Veteran-owned shooting range opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 1776 Indoor Pistol Range hosted their grand opening Thursday, November 11, 2021. Co-owner and veteran Chris Honaker, told 59 News it was important to him to have his range open for Veterans Day. “We pushed hard to open up on Veterans Day,” said Honaker. “Just to honor our veterans and to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

1K+
Followers
579
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy