Some Country Time and Kool-Aid Drink Mixes Recalled Due to Glass and Metal in Powder

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome batches of Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch drink mixes were recalled due to due to small pieces of metal and glass that might be in the powdered products. Here's what to know about the recalled products. Country Time...

www.nbclosangeles.com

