Thomas DeCarlo’s Little Pixar

"This little quirk runs in our family!" Pixar has debuted the full-length official trailer for their next original movie called Turning Red, marking the feature directorial debut of Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. She also directed the beloved Pixar short film Bao, which played in front of Incredibles 2 in 2018, and later won an Academy Award as well. Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! But what happens next? We'll find out! Sandra Oh voices Ming, and Rosalie Chiang voices Mei Lee. This looks a bit like a superhero movie like Shazam!, where she must learn to use "her powers" responsibly. Oh this is going to be fun! Already laughing so much.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO