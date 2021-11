I mean after all…everyone is welcome right? An employee at a 7-Eleven store in California captured video when a curious bear pushed open the door to the store and stepped inside. An employee at a 7-Eleven store in Olympic Valley, California, spotted a bear rooting through the store’s trash and went inside to call 911. She began shouting at the bear to leave as it stands in the doorway and uses its nose to trigger an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and used rubber bullets to scare the bear away. The animal returned a few hours later to dig through the trash again.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO