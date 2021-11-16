Boyd Theatre developer now pitching 68-foot South Bethlehem project

When it comes to a local government communicating important public health information to its constituents, the bare minimum is unacceptable. But that appears to be roughly the level of communication Warren County’s Washington Township provided in a vital matter involving drinking water from wells in one of the township’s neighborhoods. Hazardous chemicals have contaminated the well water in spots of the neighborhood for two years. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has been investigating but hasn’t determined the source of the contaminates. Mitigation efforts have included regular well testing, installation of filtration systems and shipments of bottled water to affected residents. The problem isn’t these reasonable approaches. The problem is the township’s decision to only inform affected residents via individual letters and effectively keep the information from the community at large. A township administrator told lehighvalleylive.com that the township committee “felt that individual letters to those identified would be more effective.” Yes, individual letters can be effective in reaching the people who most critically need to be reached. But it should’ve never been an either/or approach. There was nothing posted on the township’s website, and there had been no apparent efforts to engage the entire community through social media or news outlets. It’s left some residents wondering about exposure on their own properties. We can’t blame those residents. The township failed them by not being more public about what was happening.

CATASAUQUA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO