ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Boyd Theatre developer now pitching 68-foot South Bethlehem project

By Sara K. Satullo
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A proposal to demolish the former Keystone Homebrew Supply building on East Third Street to build a six-story mixed-use structure gained the backing of South Bethlehem’s historic review board. The pitch comes from developer Plamen “Rocco” Ayvazov, who is currently redeveloping the Boyd Theater site and Hungarian Church apartments...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Winter Village opens for 2nd year of retail and skating (PHOTOS)

The Easton Winter Village open-air retail market and skating rink on Saturday celebrated the start of its second year, running through Dec. 19. “We’re here every weekend and starting next weekend, the meters go dormant on Saturday and Sunday,” offering free parking Downtown throughout the village weekends, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said during an opening ceremony. “You gotta come down, you have to experience some of the great huts.
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Business
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Real Estate
LehighValleyLive.com

Township’s lack of transparency on water contamination issue is appalling | Turkeys & Trophies

When it comes to a local government communicating important public health information to its constituents, the bare minimum is unacceptable. But that appears to be roughly the level of communication Warren County’s Washington Township provided in a vital matter involving drinking water from wells in one of the township’s neighborhoods. Hazardous chemicals have contaminated the well water in spots of the neighborhood for two years. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has been investigating but hasn’t determined the source of the contaminates. Mitigation efforts have included regular well testing, installation of filtration systems and shipments of bottled water to affected residents. The problem isn’t these reasonable approaches. The problem is the township’s decision to only inform affected residents via individual letters and effectively keep the information from the community at large. A township administrator told lehighvalleylive.com that the township committee “felt that individual letters to those identified would be more effective.” Yes, individual letters can be effective in reaching the people who most critically need to be reached. But it should’ve never been an either/or approach. There was nothing posted on the township’s website, and there had been no apparent efforts to engage the entire community through social media or news outlets. It’s left some residents wondering about exposure on their own properties. We can’t blame those residents. The township failed them by not being more public about what was happening.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy