This Thanksgiving, some of us are spending time with family and friends, some of us are traveling, and some of us are staying home for a more low-key holiday. Whether you're missing your family or going somewhere new for the holidays, it's very thoughtful to send a Thanksgiving gift. Our idea of the perfect Thanksgiving treat is, of course, pie, but we also found great kitchen gifts, fun games, and some self-care gifts for the host who definitely needs it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO