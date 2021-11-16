City Clerk Certifies City of Framingham 2021 Election Results

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools is in the process of forming a Gender Equity Working Group to look specifically at gender equality issues in athletics. “This very important group will be responsible for examining the TNG Audit Review with the goal of making concrete suggestions for further compliance, offering suggestions on the Framingham High School Booster Policy for its effectiveness and impact on athletic programs, looking into the creation of new sports to achieve substantial gender proportionality and examining means of procuring additional funds for fields, facilities and equipment,” said Saundra Edwards, Manager, Diversity, Inclusion & Compliance for the Framingham Public Schools.

