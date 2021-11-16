Hundreds of Unclaimed Human Remains Lead Officials to Consider Changes to W. Virginia Law

Lawmakers are about to consider legislation that would change what kind of information appears on Virginia driver's licenses. Your Virginia driver's license includes your height, the color of your eyes and a fun hologram image of you on clear plastic. But it does not include your race or ethnicity. That's something state Senator Adam Ebbin of Alexandria is looking to change when the General Assembly gavels into session next year. He says the idea is to make sure data is being collected about traffic stops to prevent racial profiling.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO