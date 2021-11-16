ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Lynn Marie Lane 1952-2021

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBAs6_0cyb3AbE00

Lynn Marie Lane passed away on April 22, 2021, after a short illness. Born on June 28, 1952, in Stockton, Ca, she is the 2nd daughter of Delbert and Marjorie Jones. She spent all of her growing up years there, enjoying her young life. After leaving Stockton, Lynn spent time in Encinitas, Modesto, and the Merced area, before settling down in Atascadero, CA.

Lynn was an appreciator of art, music, food, animals, and humanity. She always put her wholehearted effort and love into these endeavors, which certainly made the world a better place. Lynn could also be quite adventurous, spending time water skiing, snow skiing, windsurfing, and always taking “A short hike” which, was never short. But as much as Lynn enjoyed taking part in all these activities, the most important thing to her was the people she did these things with.

As a radiological technician, Lynn touched so many people with her easy-going disposition, soft touch, and empathy. Scared people, people that might die. But Lynn always made them feel better, even if the only time she spent with them was for a short exam. Sometimes she met these people over and over throughout their treatment for serious illnesses. Many came back after their recovery to thank her. Some didn’t survive, but Lynn always remembered their names, their families, and their story.

The most distinguishing mark of Lynn, whether at work or play, was her laugh. You could hear it from far away, and you always knew that it was her. Everyone that knew Lynn will miss this special person, and that laugh, for the rest of their lives.

Lynn is survived by her siblings June Gentry, Janet Wolhart, Gail Eastburn, Amy Ming, her stepdaughter Nicole Vasquez and many nephews and nieces.

Special memories, stories, or condolences are welcomed and can be shared at reisfamilymortuary.net on the Lynn Lane tribute page. If you would like to make a donation in her name, you can find information about two of Lynn’s favorite philanthropic organizations at Feline Network of the Central Coast: Click Here, or Pacific Wildlife Care: Click Here

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/15-11/21/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 15, 2021. 10:10— Joseph Michael...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

A Busy November for the City of Atascadero

ATASCADERO — A crowd gathered at the new Pickleball Courts in Atascadero on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 13, for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The courts are the newest addition to the Colony Park Community Center on Traffic Way. Atascadero Pickleball Club President Barbara Sims cut the ribbon. To break...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Woods Humane Society Announces ‘Giving Tuesday’ Matching Challenge

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Donations to Woods Humane Society will go twice as far for homeless animals this Giving Tuesday – the internationally celebrated day of charitable giving and generosity – which takes place on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Thanks to a group of local compassionate animal friends, including the Sparacio Foundation, all donations made to the organization between now and Nov. 30 will be matched, up to $20,000.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Obituaries
City
Encinitas, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Stockton, CA
The Atascadero News

Holiday and Community Gatherings in North County By Barbie Butz

Last weekend was a busy one here in the North County. The Holiday Boutique at Atascadero Lake drew a lot of visitors who started their holiday shopping early. The Elks held their traditional Veteran’s Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11, and the Printery Foundation held its annual meeting on Sunday, at The Groves on 41, with the help of the north San Luis Obispo County chapter, AGUA CALIENTE, of Questers, who planned a silent auction for the event.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Snow Skiing#Water Skiing
The Atascadero News

Autumn Events and Pumpkin Cheesescake Tarts by Barbie Butz

Two reminders for events that are coming up quickly. First, the Atascadero Printery Foundation will be hosting its Founders Reception and Annual Meeting this Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., at The Groves on 41. The event includes refreshments, olive oil tasting, and an exciting silent auction. New Founders will be introduced, and an update will be given on the progress being made on the restoration of the historic Printery building. Anyone interested in the project is welcome to attend. Please RSVP to (805)466-1961.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Volunteers Needed For 37 Annual Thanksgiving For Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Thanksgiving for Paso Robles needs volunteers to continue their annual tradition to supply a free dinner to anyone. This is the 37th year of the Thanksgiving dinner, and volunteers have been given the green light to once again have a sitdown dinner at Centennial Park. It takes over 200 volunteers for this event, and the charity is approximately 100 short. If additional volunteers are not found, they will not be able to continue with the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Atascadero News

North County Halloween Events 2021

A roundup of North County’s Halloween Happenings. Whether you’re looking for a good scare, free candy, or somewhere fun to show off your costume, North County has a variety of Halloween events this week suitable for all ages. Paso Robles. The Ravine Slaughterpark Halloween Bash will be happening Oct. 27...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
892
Followers
2K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy