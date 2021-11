Batgirl, Robin and Supergirl, along with their other superhero friends, battled the mad scientists — their teachers — who tried to take over the school. The Copperas Cove High School Special Education Department Mad Scientists Day had the student superheroes thwarting the efforts of their teachers who were dressed as mad scientists complete with gray hair resembling Albert Einstein, goggles, and lab coats. Students wore their favorite superhero costumes as they engaged in a variety of science activities to teach them life skills.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO