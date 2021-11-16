10 Cates Ridge Road

Gorgeous 3 bd/ 3.5 bath Energy Star certified townhome that backs to the woods in fantastic Laurel location. You+GGll love the spacious living area that you enter into +GG it features abundant natural light and plenty of room to entertain. On the second level, you+GGll find an additional living space that connects to the modern, gourmet kitchen equipped with granite countertops, pendant lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a large dining area, as well as an attached morning room to enjoy the sunrise. The roomy bedrooms offer the perfect refuge, with the primary also including an additional morning room, as well as a luxurious ensuite bathroom, complete with a corner soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and a dual sink vanity. Whether you need a fitness area at home, an office space or a creative studio, the secondary bedrooms provide you with plenty of options. Soak up the sun on the deck off the second floor; it has a shady pergola and room for seating and a grill. Nearby: local shopping and dining, easy access to I-95. Buyer to verify all information.

LAKE RIDGE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO