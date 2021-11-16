10 Cates Ridge Road

Beautiful & large Renovated house in Emerald Farm subdivision with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, Half b Bath in main level, New carpet in 2nd floor area and bedrooms, 2nd floor renovated bathrooms, New floor in main level area, new Granite kitchen counter top, brand new stainless steel appliances, island kitchen, repainted cabinets, Kitchen new lightings above kitchen island, new sliding door to deck and many other new cosmetic items thought the entire house, House has laundry cloth shoot from 2nd level to laundry room. Full finished basement with one bedroom and one extra room can be use as bedroom if needed, living room, dinning room area and kitchenette can be used as separate family living area. Garage is finished and ENTIRE HOUSE HAS BEEN PAINTED. Front porch, car garage with spacious driveway.
