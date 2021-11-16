ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

10 Cates Ridge Road

buckhead.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gorgeous home is tucked away on a private culdesac street just steps from acres of hiking at the Chattahoochee National Forest. The home is full of details your family will love, such as custom mill-work, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, and dramatic chandeliers. The more you explore this unique home,...

www.buckhead.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9780 Peace Springs Ridge

Gorgeous 3 bd/ 3.5 bath Energy Star certified townhome that backs to the woods in fantastic Laurel location. You+GGll love the spacious living area that you enter into +GG it features abundant natural light and plenty of room to entertain. On the second level, you+GGll find an additional living space that connects to the modern, gourmet kitchen equipped with granite countertops, pendant lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a large dining area, as well as an attached morning room to enjoy the sunrise. The roomy bedrooms offer the perfect refuge, with the primary also including an additional morning room, as well as a luxurious ensuite bathroom, complete with a corner soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and a dual sink vanity. Whether you need a fitness area at home, an office space or a creative studio, the secondary bedrooms provide you with plenty of options. Soak up the sun on the deck off the second floor; it has a shady pergola and room for seating and a grill. Nearby: local shopping and dining, easy access to I-95. Buyer to verify all information.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

44 Blue Ridge Avenue

Don't miss this gorgeous single family home. This is one of the largest homes in this neighborhood. This home is larger than it looks from the outside. The main level has a bedroom, dining room, bath and huge family room addition and main level laundry. Ceramic tile in kitchen and tons of cabinets. Large dining room with vinyl flooring. The family room addition opens to the patio and level yard. Second floor boasts a huge owner's room (over the family room addition), full updated bath, and 2 additional bedrooms. Basement is partially finished with bonus room, 2 possible bedrooms, and storage space. Detached garage with new roof in 2020. Newer hot water heater, furnace, and roof with architectural shingles in 2012. No HOA! Move-in ready, just waiting for its' new owners. Professional photos should be uploaded by Friday 11/25/21.
REAL ESTATE
newcanaanite.com

Oenoke Ridge Road Home Sells for $3,475,000

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Nov. 12. $3,475,000. Jennifer Moon...
NEW CANAAN, CT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Sunset Ridge Drive

This lot is calling out for a wraparound porch to "set awhile" and take in the 180 degree views while enjoying coffee in the mornings and your favorite wine under the stars at night! Incredible opportunity to bring your dreams- whether it's a tiny house, McMansion, horses, chickens, organic gardening or just million dollar views. Minutes to Harrisonburg, EMU, JMU, shopping, dining, National Forests. Partially wooded for a great natural border and partial meadow for horses or an amazing yard-the options here, like the views, are endless! Property has a deeded ROW and 2 perks for multiple options on home sites. Make this your own before someone else is enjoying your views!
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

150 Fern Ridge Road, Tupelo, Mississippi 38804

Beautiful home setting. 3 bedrooms/2 baths, living room, formal dining room, breakfast room, and a large kitchen with a pantry, eat-at bar, and white cabinets. Really large laundry and craft or sewing room. Sun room overlooks the beautiful backyard with a nice shop, privacy fence, and a covered porch. Information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed.
TUPELO, MS
thexunewswire.com

Sparrow Ridge

Sparrow Ridge is a senior community, serving those 55+. This tobacco-free community offers a controlled access building, business center, fitness center, community garden, and more. Each of our 1 and 2-bedroom apartments include washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and energy efficient appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. We are conveniently located 4 minutes from Biggby Coffee, Hebron Grille, 8 minutes from Kroger Marketplace, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, 20 minutes from Florence Mall. We are a convenient community from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
News Argus

4290 Plantation Ridge Ln

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4290 Plantation Ridge Lane, Greensboro, NC 27409. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, street side unit. 2 car garage with shelving and storage cabinet. Laundry room with washer/dryer, shelving & double storage closet. Open kitchen/living area. Kitchen has abundant cabinet & countertop space as well as a butler counter & cabinet, plus pantry. Tile in all rooms except bedrooms. Volume ceilings in most rooms. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet & master bath has garden tub & walk in shower. Additional bedroom has a walk-in closet & guest bath is spacious with plenty of countertop space. The sunroom is just off living room and offers lots of windows for natural light. Front entry patio is tumbled stone & is fenced. Neighborhood pool & workout room. Available 12/27. Pets under 25 lbs. No cats.
GREENSBORO, NC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

607 Hunting Ridge Drive

Beautiful & large Renovated house in Emerald Farm subdivision with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, Half b Bath in main level, New carpet in 2nd floor area and bedrooms, 2nd floor renovated bathrooms, New floor in main level area, new Granite kitchen counter top, brand new stainless steel appliances, island kitchen, repainted cabinets, Kitchen new lightings above kitchen island, new sliding door to deck and many other new cosmetic items thought the entire house, House has laundry cloth shoot from 2nd level to laundry room. Full finished basement with one bedroom and one extra room can be use as bedroom if needed, living room, dinning room area and kitchenette can be used as separate family living area. Garage is finished and ENTIRE HOUSE HAS BEEN PAINTED. Front porch, car garage with spacious driveway.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2454 GOLF RIDGE Circle

Enter this clean and spacious townhome with 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. View of the home is facing a water body! Fresh paint and New carpet. Washer dryer in the unit on the second floor. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on main level kitchen and living area and a good spacious closet for storage. Close to Metra, freeways, shopping and restaurants! Naperville well acclaimed district 204 schools. NO pets please!
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This $49.5 Million Palm Springs Mansion Has 3 Pools and an Aquarium Tunnel

If you’ve ever wanted to live somewhere that’s part home, part sculpture, well, the time is now. A mansion in California’s Palm Springs area has just hit the market for $49.5 million, and there’s barely a right angle in the residence’s swoopy facade. There’s also an aquarium tunnel with room for a few sharks to roam (so long as they’re not enormous great whites). The home was built for Duane Hagadone, a newspaper publisher and real-estate developer—he’s perhaps best known for founding the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho. He commissioned Guy Dreier, an architect whose résumé included many similarly striking residences,...
REAL ESTATE
suncoastnews.com

Ridge Road work going well, could open in early December

DADE CITY — County Commissioner Jack Mariano said Nov. 9 that he took a drive and was impressed with the Ridge Road Extension construction work, but there’s a problem: the tolling equipment. “It’s going to be a tremendous road going through,” he said. “The progress they’ve made is phenomenal, and...
DADE CITY, FL
Sonoma Index Tribune

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s road to fire recovery

If Sonoma Valley wildlands ever proved their resilience, few have done so with as much determination as Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The 4,900-acre park nestled in the Mayacamas Mountains north of Kenwood has been ravaged twice in the last four years by wildfire. Both the Tubbs fire of 2017 and the Glass fire of 2020 swept through Sugarloaf, each time scorching about 75% of the park.
KENWOOD, CA
WATE

Find roads impacted by Secret City Half Marathon in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several main roads and intersections in Oak Ridge will be impacted by The Secret City Half Marathon & 5K on Nov. 20. The city is expecting more than 750 runners and walkers to participate in the events. The race officially starts at 9 a.m. but volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newcanaanite.com

Police: Black Bear Breaks into Chicken Coop on Lantern Ridge Road

A black bear broke into a chicken coop in northeastern New Canaan some time during the night Sunday and killed chickens inside it, officials said. The chicken coop on Lantern Ridge Road had been “well-fortified” but the bear got in anyway, according to a New Canaan Police Department report cited by Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm.
NEW CANAAN, CT

