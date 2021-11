Cartilage acts as a connective tissue in different body parts as it is a tough and elastic material. Knee cartilage is an elastic tissue that holds the bones and knee joints together. It reduces friction between knee joints, gives support throughout physical activity and acts as a shock absorber. However, it can be damaged because of monotonous use of the joint, sports activity, hormonal disorders and congenital abnormalities. Knee cartilage damage can be repaired with procedures involving filling of cartilage pothole with repair tissue, to help the cartilage heal properly. Bigger damages are healed with autologous chondrocyte transplantation or osteochondral allograft transplantation and smaller defects are treated with autologous chondrocyte implantation (ACI), marrow stimulating techniques and osteochondral autograft transfer.

