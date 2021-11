Log on to TikTok and you’ll find that Jenna Rink’s iconic Versace dress from the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 was one of the biggest Halloween costumes of the year. Brands popularized by the short-video app, like Cider, offered knockoffs of the look for as little as $18, and one scroll through your For You Page on October 31st showed that many took advantage of that deal. But Ariana Grande just proved that nothing beats the original. The singer wore the vintage Versace gown worn by Jennifer Garner in the cult classic to her first live show on The Voice, once again proving she’s the ultimate 13 Going on 30 fangirl.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO