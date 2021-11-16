ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker Signs Law To Boost Electric Vehicles

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor JB Pritzker has signed legislation that he says will make Illinois a leader in the growing field...

www.wmay.com

Related
foxillinois.com

Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) signed the Health Care Right of Conscience Act amendment into law Monday. The Health Care Right of Conscience Act amendment will further clarify COVID-19 precautions and vaccine requirements. "Masks, vaccines, and testing requirements are life-saving measures that keep our workplaces and communities...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker signs law supporting certain COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Illinois

Peoria, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure designed to support vaccine mandates for certain employers across the state. You’ll remember the state General Assembly passed SB1169 into law. It walks back earlier protections for many healthcare employees in the state who refuse to take vaccines under...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Pritzker Signs HCRCA Amendment

Governor J.B. Pritzker put his signature to amend the Health Care Right of Conscience Act yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Pritzker signed the amendment into law yesterday at the request of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Senate Bill 1169 was passed mostly along party lines during last month’s veto session. According to that release, the amendment attempts to clarify the legislative intent of the HCRCA so that it cannot be abused or misinterpreted to jeopardize workplace safety. The press release says that the amendment also attempts to enshrine the long tradition of vaccine requirements by employers, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
HEALTH
southernillinoisnow.com

Governor signs bill to try and make Illinois hub for electric vehicle manufacture

Governor JB Pritzker is signing a new law creating economic incentives for electric vehicle production. The Governor says the measure provides tax credits to EV Manufacturers which create jobs and build facilities in Illinois. “With this bill we intend to attract more EV manufacturers, charging station manufacturers and automotive parts...
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Pritzker signs law banning dark money, out-of-state contributions in judicial campaigns

Campaign contributions from out-of-staters and so-called dark money groups will be banned in Illinois judicial campaigns beginning in January under legislation Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law Monday. Several states have enacted laws forcing disclosure of funders to nonprofits — including social welfare groups [501(c)4s], labor unions [501(c)5s] and industry...
POLITICS
wmay.com

Pritzker signs legislation to make voting easier, ban dark money in some elections

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure that makes changes to the Illinois voting process, creates a disability task force and prohibits candidates in judicial elections from accepting out-of-state and anonymous donations. The disability task force will be made up of appointees from the governor and legislative...
ELECTIONS
theeastcountygazette.com

Washington Gov. Jay Signs Executive Order To Switch To All-Electric Vehicles

As part of a recent executive order, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee plans to switch to an all-electric fleet of vehicles by 2035. Under the order, signed Nov. 3, all of Inslee’s 24 executive branch agencies must transition to battery-powered electric vehicles by replacing internal combustion engines in passengers’ cars and light trucks.
WASHINGTON STATE
thefabricator.com

Signed infrastructure act includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicles

President Joe Biden has signed his $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. In addition to funding the repair of aging bridges and the creation of new or extended rail lines, the law includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicles, reports the New York Times. The money will go...
U.S. POLITICS
wcmu.org

Governor Whitmer signs two year vehicle registration bill into law

Michiganders will be able to register their vehicles for two years at a time under a new state law. The governor signed a bill yesterday allowing for the extended registration period. "So we have to make sure that we’re cognizant of that, we don’t spend it like drunken sailors and...
POLITICS
wmay.com

Political organization calls Pritzker’s anti-crime efforts too little, too late

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed violent crime in Illinois on Tuesday, but a political organization called the comments rhetoric. The governor spoke in Rockford regarding his Reimagine Public Safety Act, which establishes the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention that will focus on communities with the highest rates of gun activity. The office is headed by violence prevention worker Chris Patterson, who will make nearly $153,000 a year.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois remains one of six states with continuing mask mandate

(The Center Square) – Illinois is one of six states in the U.S. that still has a statewide mask mandate and is the only state east of the Mississippi that still has such a requirement. Gov. J.B. Pritzker implemented an executive order to re-introduce a statewide indoor mask mandate on...
ILLINOIS STATE

