People love to crow about multitasking. A friend who is a mental health professional defines multitasking as “doing several things at once, none of them well.”. But with the holiday season upon us, there’s a way that gift givers can do several things at once - and do all of them well. How about supporting our still-struggling restaurants by giving gift cards to friends and family? Everyone eats, so they will certainly not gather dust for very long, and goodness knows they’re easier to wrap than a holiday-themed Mercedes.

LEWES, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO