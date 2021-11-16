Sacramento activist discusses protest supporting West Campus vice principal targeted by racist graffiti

Threats on social media and racist graffiti left on the grounds of West Campus High School targeting the school’s vice principal are being investigated as a hate crime, Sacramento police confirmed Thursday.

The principal initially reported Dr. Elysse Versher was targeted because of her enforcement of the school’s dress code.

West Campus High School students and parents who rallied behind Versher last week said they’re disgusted by the racist messages sent to her.

Community activist Berry Accius, with Voice of the Youth , plans to go to the school’s campus Tuesday afternoon to show support.

He joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the solidarity protest and why he feels it’s important.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.