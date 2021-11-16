ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento activist discusses protest supporting West Campus vice principal targeted by racist graffiti

By Anisca Miles, Sonseeahray Tonsall
 5 days ago

Threats on social media and racist graffiti left on the grounds of West Campus High School targeting the school’s vice principal are being investigated as a hate crime, Sacramento police confirmed Thursday.

The principal initially reported Dr. Elysse Versher was targeted because of her enforcement of the school’s dress code.

‘They don’t see me’: South Sacramento vice principal targeted by racist graffiti, social media posts

West Campus High School students and parents who rallied behind Versher last week said they’re disgusted by the racist messages sent to her.

Community activist Berry Accius, with Voice of the Youth , plans to go to the school’s campus Tuesday afternoon to show support.

He joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the solidarity protest and why he feels it’s important.

FOX40

FOX40

