GRAND HAVEN, MI-- Lake Michigan was whipping up massive waves Thursday afternoon as the gales of November hit the West Michigan lakeshore. The strong wind gusts hit 35 knots, roughly 40 mph, in the near-shore area of Lake Michigan in Ottawa County, according to the National Weather Service. The waves, some reaching 11 feet, washed over parts of West Michigan piers, sent spray onto and above lighthouses and drew in several onlookers.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO