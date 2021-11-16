ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Most school districts meet, exceed educational expectations

SFGate
 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest report card from the state Department of Public Instruction shows about 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year, despite the challenging conditions caused by the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Norwin School District Mandates Masks Again

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Masks will be mandatory at Norwin School District again on Monday. Norwin was one of the only local districts to remove its mask requirement after a legal back and forth over the Wolf administration’s order requiring masks in K-12 schools. Earlier this week, a judge said that order must expire on Dec. 4. In an email to families, the district said that decision met one of the requirements put in place by the school board. Norwin outlined consequences for districts that don’t follow the state’s mask mandate in its email. “The Norwin School District will not expose itself to any sanctions imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for not complying with the Face Covering Order. If imposed, the sanctions could cause serious harm to our school district’s student programs and services,” the district said. Before the order was thrown out, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would return authority on masking decisions back to local school officials on Jan. 17.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
kibskbov.com

Owens Valley Unified School District Mandated Vaccine Meeting Postponed

(UPDATE Nov. 9 @ 11:30 a.m. – The OVUSD has announced the postponed meeting will now be scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00p.m. Check the district’s website for the Zoom link) On Thursday, (Nov. 4) the OVUSD heard a resolution regarding expected statewide COVID-19 mandates. The resolution did not...
EDUCATION
Chronicle

Washington Board of Education Sees Gains, Lags in Schools Meeting Mandates

Over the course of two days, Washington State Board of Education members set legislative priorities, examined the gaps and gains in school districts' compliance with educational mandates, and heard new arguments in support of and opposition to the adoption of a statewide ethnic studies graduation requirement. The 16-member board, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Rapid City Journal

Douglas School District, Board of Education officials discuss new high school

Members of CO-OP Architecture, DLR Group and Tallgrass Landscape Architecture delivered presentations to the Douglas School District Board of Education on Monday updating planning for a new high school. The presentations stressed a warmth of design – incorporating colors of the surrounding landscape – for a school projected to increase capacity in a region expecting significant growth.
HIGH SCHOOL
thechronicle-news.com

'Inadequate, inequitable school funding': School districts file suit against Pa. Dept. of Education

In 2014, six school districts, two statewide organizations, and several families and petitioners collectively filed a lawsuit against the Pa. Department of Education for its failure to properly allocate funds and resources. The group claims "decades of inadequate, inequitable school funding in Pennsylvania," according to the case brief. Specifically, they...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Dept. of Education gives Spearfish School District high marks on report card

SPEARFISH — Students in the Spearfish School District exceeded state averages for nearly all categories in the South Dakota Department of Education Annual Report Card. The annual report card, released in the fall, evaluates each school district in the state using data from the previous year. It is based on student performance on state assessments, high school completion rates, college and career readiness, educator qualifications, school environment and school safety. State assessments are administered to students in grades three through eight, and again for juniors in high school.
SPEARFISH, SD
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Waterloo Schools joining with other districts to improve support for career, technical education

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is joining with other districts working to improve the support for career and technical education in Iowa. The Board of Education this week approved a memorandum of understanding for the Career and Technical Education Advocacy Consortium. Other districts that are part of the group include the Sioux City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Woodbine community schools – all of whom, along with Waterloo Schools, have taken some leadership in development of CTE programming across the state.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Secondary Education#School Districts#The Districts#Ap#Dpi#The State Journal
WILX-TV

Lansing School District to host virtual meeting over potential bond proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An virtual townhall meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon to discuss a potential proposal for the Lansing School District. According to the Lansing School District, voters in the area might be asked to decide on a multi-million dollar bond proposal in May. There will be an online townhall meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the bond proposal.
LANSING, MI
Napa Valley Register

Mayacamas school plan divides charter school supporters, Napa district educators in hearing

The first public debate over a charter middle school proposed for downtown Napa produced passion both for and against the project, and little apparent middle ground. At a hearing last week held by the Napa school district’s board of education, backers of the Mayacamas Charter Middle School — intended to open in August 2022 as an alternative to larger traditional campuses — competed for district leaders’ ears with opponents who warned the academy would drain a public school system already grappling with falling enrollment and shrinking state funding.
NAPA, CA
Sacramento Observer

River Delta Unified School District Board of Trustees Meets November 9

The RDUSD Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is to review a maintenance, operations & transportation update, monthly personnel reports, and the district’s monthly expenditure report. The agenda can be found here: https://rdusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1516177873112/1418888548714/972009195437419106.pdf. The meeting will be...
CLARKSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ijpr.org

Grants Pass educators still suing school district after their termination was reversed

The Grants Pass School District is still facing a lawsuit by two educators who were fired in July, despite a school board vote last Tuesday to reinstate them. Rachel Damiano and Katie Medart were fired after they were found to have used school time and resources to work on their “I Resolve” campaign. The campaign seeks to roll back school protections for transgender students.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Ledger-Enquirer

Meet the Chattahoochee County School District Teachers and Support Persons of the Year

The Chattahoochee County School District has announced its Teachers and Support Persons of the Year. Kimberlie Walker, an English language arts teacher for grades 8-9 at Chattahoochee County Middle and High School, is the district’s Teacher of the Year. Amanda Williamson, the bookkeeper and administrative assistant at the Chattahoochee County Education Center, is the district’s Support Person of the Year.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
reviewjournal.com

Jara not expected at School Board meeting to consider reinstating him

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara is not expected to attend a School Board meeting Thursday evening at which the recent termination of his contract may be reconsidered, according to board President Linda Cavazos. Cavazos said she was informed Thursday morning that Jara would not attend the 5 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
WKTV

Utica City School District Holds Meeting About Proctor Expansion

The Utica City School District held the first of four public meetings throughout the next few weeks about its proposed plan to create a Career, Technical, and Engineering wing to Proctor High School. School officlals created this plan with the hope that Proctor students can stay on campus to receive...
UTICA, NY
wglr.com

MMSD exceeds expectations according to latest school report card

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District exceeded expectations in the 2020-21 school year, according to the latest school district report cards released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The district’s “accountability rating” was 70.2, according to the DPI’s report card. The minimum rating needed to exceed expectations...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy